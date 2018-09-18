Tesla Stock Plummets After Report of Criminal Probe Into Musk’s Buyout Statements

Tesla shares fell more than 6 percent following a Bloomberg report that the Justice Department is investigating Elon Musk’s claims that he had “funding secured” for a buyout of the electric car company.
The criminal investigation into the statements “is running alongside a previously reported civil inquiry by securities regulators,” Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
Musk tweeted that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420” and that he had “funding secured” in August. He later said that he had a vague commitment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to help finance a massive takeover of the company. Later in August, Musk abandoned the plans to take his company private.
