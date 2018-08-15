Attention, Cyclists: It’s Fine for Non-Bikers to Use the Bike Lane

The Spokes Man is a series with Slate’s Henry Grabar ruling on the dilemmas of the urban biker.

The same things that drove people to bike—getting places faster, getting a little exercise, getting out of the car—have started to attracted potentially unwelcome visitors to try out the cherished city bike lane. Cyclists, it is fair to say, do not like this.

But after decades of constricted sidewalk space, bikers aren’t the only ones trying to take back street space. Do cyclists rightfully deserve to be angry—or are they really on the same side as every else moving too fast for the sidewalk? The Spokes Man considers in this episode.

As always, use your own judgment about what’s safe while biking.

