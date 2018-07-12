It Is Totally Fine to Slap a Car While Biking

The Spokes Man is a series with Slate’s Henry Grabar that assesses the dilemmas of the urban biker.

One of the bad parts of biking in a big city is that you have to interact with cars. They’re big, they pollute, and they put bikers in danger constantly. When that happens, we’re supposed to ring a tiny bell that no one can hear. But why do that when you can just slap a car?

In this episode of The Spokes Man, Henry Grabar assures drivers that a light tap on their car is far better than the alternative.

As always, use your own judgment about what’s safe while biking.

Previously: Is It Ever OK to Ride Your Bike the Wrong Way Down a One-Way Street?