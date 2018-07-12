It Is Totally Fine to Slap a Car While Biking

Metropolis

Bikers, Go Ahead and Slap Cars That Come Too Close

It’s the best thing for both you and drivers. Even if they don’t know it.

By

The Spokes Man is a series with Slate’s Henry Grabar that assesses the dilemmas of the urban biker.

One of the bad parts of biking in a big city is that you have to interact with cars. They’re big, they pollute, and they put bikers in danger constantly. When that happens, we’re supposed to ring a tiny bell that no one can hear. But why do that when you can just slap a car?

In this episode of The Spokes Man, Henry Grabar assures drivers that a light tap on their car is far better than the alternative.

As always, use your own judgment about what’s safe while biking.

Previously: Is It Ever OK to Ride Your Bike the Wrong Way Down a One-Way Street?

