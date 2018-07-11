Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Moneybox

Trump Is Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

By

Farmer Terry Davidson displays one of his soybeans July 6, 2018, in Harvard, Illinois, the same day China imposed retaliatory tariffs aimed at the US soybean market. - Davidson, 41, is a fifth generation farmer, a Democrat among mostly Republicans. He expects to be farming long after the US-China trade tariffs become a distant memory. 'We've survived since the 1800s and we're still going. So, I think we'll keep going,' Davidson says. (Photo by Derek R. HENKLE / AFP) (Photo credit should read DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)
Who are this guy going to believe, the president or his lying profit and loss statement?
Derek R. Henkle/Getty Images

American soybean farmers are fretting about becoming a casualty of Donald Trump’s brewing trade war with China, which happens to be their most important export market. Prices for the crop took a dive after tensions between the U.S. and Beijing began to flare up earlier this year, and in June, the People’s Republic finally placed a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products in retaliation for the White House’s duties on Chinese goods.

The president, of course, is trying to absolve himself of all responsibility.

I don’t usually like to use the phrase gaslighting, because it’s kind of a cliche at this point, but I’m pretty sure this is gaslighting. Trump is right on the narrow point that prices for soybeans have fallen by around half since 2012. But that really has nothing to do with trade barriers by other countries, as he suggests. Crop prices have plunged because of a worldwide boom in farming production that’s led to a giant commodity glut. Meanwhile, exports have actually been a crucial bright spot for American farmers: Measured by tonnage, the U.S. sells a little under half of its total soybean production overseas, with almost 60 percent of those exports headed to China alone last year. Here’s what that growth has looked like over time.

U.S. Soybean Exports
Jordan Weissmann/Slate

U.S. soybean exports to China* were already down 22 percent through the first five months of this year, and the great fear among growers is that they could end up permanently losing market share there as buyers there shift to other suppliers, particularly Brazil, while Trump’s trade conflict wears on. The president wants the farm belt to believe he’s coming to its rescue. Somehow, I doubt farmers are going to buy it.

*Correction July 11, 2018: This post originally stated that all U.S. soybean exports were down 22 percent. They are down approximately 1 percent.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
China Donald Trump Farming Trade

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Leigh Stringer

Why More Companies Are Encouraging Outdoor Work

Kristen Miglore

No-Cook, No-Sweat, No-Churn Lemon Ice Cream From a Southern Cooking Legend

Isaac Chotiner

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Marissa Martinelli

Ava DuVernay, Dolly Parton Among Guests Announced for Reese Witherspoon’s New Series

Inkoo Kang

HBO’s Robin Williams Documentary Is Just As Eager to Please As Its Subject

Strategist Editors

The Best Travel Adapters for Every Type of Trip, According to Frequent Travelers
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Therapist and the Critical Friend

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I Kissed Another Man, and Now My Husband Wants a Divorce.

Matthew Dessem

It Gives Me Great Pleasure to Introduce You to the Future of RoboCop Movies

Matthew Dessem

Don’t You Have Anything Better To Do Than Watch Will Arnett Scribble Unintelligible Drawings of the Animated Characters He Voices?

Elliot Hannon

White House Says Supreme Court Nominee’s Personal Debt Due to Nationals Season Tickets

Nick Greene

It Was a Victory for England That It Did Not Disgrace Itself in Defeat

Most Read

My Niece Wears Her MAGA Hat to Family Parties. What Should I Do?

Carvell Wallace

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues To Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

I Think Maybe This Is the Worst Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Ben Mathis-Lilley