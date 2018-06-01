Trump Just Did the One Thing He’s Not Supposed to Do With the Jobs Numbers

Moneybox

Trump Tweeted About the Jobs Numbers Before They Were Released, Because LOL Nothing Matters Anymore

By

Donald Trump pumps his fist while exiting Air Force 1.
Trump gonna Trump.
Jim Watson/Getty Images

As a matter of tradition, the president gets an advance look at the monthly job numbers before they are released. The expectation is that POTUS will keep quiet about the figures, because dribbling out any information about them could influence the financial markets.

Donald Trump does not worry about such minor concerns. This morning, he tweeted.

It seems fairly clear that Trump, unable to restrain himself, was giddily previewing his excitement about the figures. The economics world has responded with a collective face palm. Here’s CNBC’s John Harwood:

Conservative wonk James Pethokoukis:

Former Obama administration Council of Economic Advisers chairman Jason Furman:

You get the idea. The first and only rule for presidents about the jobs numbers is that you don’t talk about the jobs numbers, at least until they’re out. But hey, nothing matters anymore, right?

