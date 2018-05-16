Amazon Prime Members Are Getting a Discount at Whole Foods. Here’s How It Works.

The deals are only available in Florida at the moment, but will roll out to other chains in the summer. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon announced on Tuesday that Prime members will get a 10 percent discount on sale items at Whole Foods in addition to other weekly discounts.

The deals are only available in Florida at the moment. The grocery chain will roll them out to the rest of the country this summer. The weekly deals will include steep discounts on popular items. (One example given was 50 percent off halibut steaks.)

In order to get the discount, Prime members will need to download the Whole Foods app and scan their phones at the register.

The discounts are the latest move to integrate the grocery chain into Amazon’s larger operations. In February, Amazon also announced that Prime members would get free two-hour deliveries from Whole Foods in 10 cities, including Dallas and Cincinnati.

Amazon Prime Visa card holders can also earn 5 percent back on purchases at Whole Foods, the same discount they receive for purchases on Amazon.com.

Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, the tech giant has also installed lockers at certain stores to facilitate pickups and returns of deliveries and has been offering Whole Food products through its Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now services.