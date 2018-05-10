Moneybox

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

By

Happy son embraces his mother in the kitchen.
Chocolate chip pancakes? In this economy?
DGL Images/Thinkstock

Millennials will find less of an excuse not to make breakfast for mom this Mother’s Day, because a record number of them are living with her.

According to the real-estate-listing company Zillow, nearly 1 in 4 millennials between the ages of 24 and 36 lives at home, nearly double the 13.5 percent rate for that age group in 2005. It’s the highest level in a decade, and these young adults aren’t exactly slouching: Nearly 9 in 10 of them have jobs.

It’s another sign of how student debt, high housing costs, and a post-recession job market have screwed over a whole cohort of Americans, pushing back household formation. Relatedly: In 2017, for the first time ever, women in their 30s were having more children than women in their 20s. And the share of young college graduates living with a partner has fallen nearly 10 percentage points from 2005.

Geographically, multigenerational households have formed exactly where you would expect: In the country’s most expensive rental markets. More than 30 percent of millennials live with their parents in New York, Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, and Miami.

That doesn’t mean that millennials never pay high rents to live alone. Lowest on the living-with-mom list? Austin, Seattle, and Denver, three fast-growing cities that aren’t especially cheap, but are attractive enough places that young people leave the nest for them, despite the price. They’re joined by fast-growing, low-cost Sun Belt metros like Oklahoma City and Nashville, as well as low-cost Midwestern cities like Indianapolis, Columbus, and Minneapolis–St. Paul.

And it turns out that getting a college degree makes you more—not less—likely to live at home, reflecting the crippling role that student debt plays in determining millennial living choices.

Housing Real Estate

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Henry Grabar

Every Day Is Mother’s Day for the Record Number of Millennials Who Live With Mom

Rebecca Onion

The Slate 90, Health Care Politics, and Greta Gerwig at the Movies

Christina Bonnington

How We Interact With Our Phones Is Fundamentally Changing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Firm That Denied Its Michael Cohen Payment Was Connected to Russian Billionaire Turns Out to Be Super-Connected to Russian Billionaire

Marissa Martinelli

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Been Canceled After Five Seasons

Christina Cauterucci

Virginia Woman Given a Jail Sentence for “Concealing a Dead Body” After Her Stillbirth

Lena Wilson

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Won’t Be Staged in a Federal Courtroom After All

Heather Schwedel

Who Was in the Wrong in the Greta Gerwig Movie Case? Everyone, but Mostly Society.

Jim Newell

Immigration Advocates Are Trying an End Run Around Paul Ryan

Rachel Withers

Alexa Is a Bad Dog

Ruth Graham

Southern Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Drawn Fire Not for His Actions but for His Words. That’s Huge.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Awful Trinity Lutheran Decision May Compel New Mexico to Subsidize Religious Schools

Most Read

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Self-Dealing to a New Low

Jamelle Bouie

The Vekselberg Case Increases the Odds of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Turning on Each Other

Frank Bowman

How Revolutionary Is Meghan Markle, Really? A Skeptic and a Romantic Debate.

Aisha Harris and Kristen Meinzer

Google Is Ready to Turn You Into a Cyborg

Will Oremus