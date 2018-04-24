Moneybox

Jeff Bezos Is Renovating Two D.C. Mansions to Create a Party House With a Gazillion Toilets

By

The Bezos estate, not too far from the White House.
The everything house(s).
Paul J. Richards/Getty Images

The guy has so many houses he could have his own season of MTV Cribs.

The 27,000-square-foot estate that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is renovating in Washington, D.C., is just one of several colossal properties he owns around the country: two Beverly Hills, California, houses, whose total purchase value adds up to more than $37 million; hundreds of thousands of acres in West Texas, where Bezos’ space tourism company, Blue Origin, is based; four apartments in a building on Central Park West in New York; and several homes in the suburbs of Seattle, not far from Bill Gates.

But according to a gossipy feature in the May issue of Washingtonian, it’s in the salons and private restaurant rooms of high Washington that Bezos has found his scene. “That’s definitely a different Bezos from what we saw here,” Leslie Helm, editor of Seattle Business magazine, told the magazine of Bezos’ low-key life in Amazon’s home city. “I suspect you see more of him in DC than we see of him here.”

Which goes some way toward explaining his purchase, in October 2016, of two adjacent Georgian mansions in the Kalorama neighborhood, which is also home to the Obamas and Javanka. Together, the houses include 11 bedrooms and three kitchens—perfect for America’s richest man, who loves making breakfast. The two houses have enough doors for the Amazon CEO to use a new door every 48 hours all year long; they have enough toilets to deliver a package in a different bathroom nearly every day of the month.

To restore the interiors to early 20th-century domestic glory, Bezos hired the architecture firm Barnes Vanze. Washingtonian got the renovation blueprints through a Freedom of Information Act request.

They reveal the billionaire’s plans to use the larger of the two mansions, which features a two-level ballroom, as a party house, complete with staff bedrooms, offices, bathrooms with stalls, and easy access to a sumptuous back garden. The details are historically informed and not particularly interesting; wood, limestone, glass, and wrought iron will make the place shine like it’s 1914 again.

The architecture may be more interesting from another angle. As Richard Florida observed in September, CEO residence is a major indicator of corporate relocations. That the Kalorama mansion is turning into the most opulent of Bezos’ second homes might be a clue that Amazon’s second headquarters is heading for the Beltway.

And while the Pope and Wood houses (named for their architects, John Russell Pope of Jefferson Memorial fame and Waddy Wood, who designed the nearby Woodrow Wilson house) were most recently the Textile Museum, the Bezos complex epitomizes a hot trend in historic urban neighborhoods: the consolidation of separate apartments and homes into ever-larger mansions whose size is sometimes obscured by obsolete or misleading architectural signaling. Just because there’s a little gap between the mansions doesn’t mean they don’t belong to the same family; they do. It’s just that one is for parties.

Amazon Housing Jeff Bezos

Henry Grabar is a staff writer for Slate’s Moneybox.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Felix Salmon

Blaming Index Funds for Excessive CEO Pay Is As Ridiculous As the Pay Itself

Henry Grabar

Jeff Bezos Is Renovating Two D.C. Mansions to Create a Party House With a Gazillion Toilets

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Custody Litigation Between Two Ex-Trump Staffers Involves Allegation That NASA Faked the Moon Landing

Joshua Keating

Macron’s Plan to Keep Trump in the Iran Deal Might Involve a Lot More Conflict With Iran

Bilal Askaryar

If the Supreme Court Needs Proof of the Muslim Ban’s Discriminatory Intent, Just Look at the Numbers

Rachel Withers

Kids Younger Than 13 Get Basic Data Protections Online. Why Not Extend Them to Adults?

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix’s Uncanceled Sense8 Finale Gets a Release Date

Molly Olmstead

The Fajita Bandit Who Stole $1.2 Million in Nine-Year Fajita Hustle Got 50 Years in Prison

Christina Cauterucci

Talking About Sexism Is Not a “Victim Trap” for Female Politicians

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Watch Trump’s Rambling Remarks About Ronny Jackson and Decide for Yourself Whether Jackson Is Still His VA Nominee

Willa Paskin

The New Episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Suggest It Should Have Ended After Season 1

Ruth Graham

At Melania’s First State Dinner, There Will Be Many Sweet Pea Stems but Zero Congressional Democrats

Most Read

Trump’s 2019 Nightmare

Drew Littman

A New Study Explains Why Shania Twain Thinks Trump Is Honest

Yascha Mounk

Why Kanye’s Rightward Turn Matters

Osita Nwanevu

In Disobedience, Rachel McAdams Chooses Between Her Husband and Rachel Weisz. It’s a False Choice.

June Thomas

Our One Fight: The Worrywart vs. the Zen Master

Tom Bowman and Brigid Schulte

Is Your Work Killing You? A Q&A With an Expert on Health and Workplace Culture.

Brigid Schulte