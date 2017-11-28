Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Moneybox

Republicans Better Get Ready For an Embarrassing Report About Their Tax Plan

By
Nov. 28, 2017, 3:21 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: Senate Finance Committee members Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) (L) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) (R) walk out of the West Wing with Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) following a lunch meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House November 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans hope to pass tax reform and tax cut legislation this week and move closer to Trump's goal of signing it before the end of the year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
They’ll probably just call it fake news anyway.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As of Monday, Senate Republicans looked like they were on pace to vote for their tax bill before Congress’s nonpartisan budget analysts could weigh in on how it might affect the economy. But now, maybe not! In a letter to the chamber’s Democrats, published this afternoon by the Wall Street Journal, the head of the Joint Committee on Taxation said his team was racing to finish its forecast by Wednesday night—and it doesn’t sound like the GOP will like the result very much.

The JCT is crafting what’s known as a “dynamic score” of the Senate proposal. The estimate will try to predict how the legislation will affect the deficit while taking into account how its tax reductions will alter economic growth. The more the corporate tax cuts boost our GDP, the cheaper they’ll look.

One key question budget wonks need to consider in this sort of analysis is whether the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates in response to faster growth. If they do, it could nip whatever economic benefit the tax cuts have right in the bud, increasing their cost on paper.

The JCT seems to be assuming that’s exactly what the central bank will do. Currently, the prevailing view among mainstream economists—including the Federal Reserve board—is that the economy is running nearly at full steam, and that any extra stimulus, whether in the form of government spending or tax cuts, will probably just lead to more inflation. Now, there are a lot of people who think that conventional wisdom is mistaken. But Congress’s budgeteers are not among them. “For this bill, since the economy is projected to be near full employment, [the analysis] will assume an aggressive Federal Reserve response,” JCT Chief of Staff Thomas Barthold wrote. In other words, don’t expect their model to back up Donald Trump’s heroic claims about how tax cuts will turbocharge the economy.

If the analysis does drop before the Senate vote, Republicans will likely try to downplay it. But there’s still a chance they won’t have to bother. First, Barthold says he can’t guarantee when the report will be published, since the JCT staff needs to do a number of “quality checks.” Second, the numbers may be outdated by the time they hit, since Republicans are considering major last-minute changes to their bill to win over holdouts. So we’re right where we were on Monday, actually: Whatever the Senate finally votes on, it seems safe to say that nobody will have had a chance to really understand it.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Leon Neyfakh

Watergate Was Way Stranger Than You Realized. Slate’s New Podcast Shows What It Was Like to Live Through It.

Jordan Weissmann

Republicans Have Officially Given Up On Mainstream Economics

Henry Grabar

Black Friday Won’t Save Retail

Jordan Weissmann

If Republicans Succeed in Changing This One Word in the Tax Code, Millennials Are Screwed

Sam Adams

As Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman Literally Vanishes Into the Role

Dana Stevens

Call Me by Your Name Is One of the Great Cinematic Pleasures of the Year

Most Engaging

What Is Harassment? 56 People Shared Stories of “Gray Area” Sexual Encounters They Can’t Forget.

Christina Cauterucci

Republicans Have Officially Given Up On Mainstream Economics

Jordan Weissmann

“I Feel So Close to You All”

Julia Turner

Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, in conversation for the first time.

If Republicans Succeed in Changing This One Word in the Tax Code, Millennials Are Screwed

Jordan Weissmann