Susan Fowler Rigetti Joins Slate’s Future Tense As Its New Editor

Future Tense—which is a partnership of Slate, Arizona State University, and the think tank New America—is thrilled to announce its new editor is journalist, author, and screenwriter Susan Fowler Rigetti.

Rigetti, who rose to national prominence in 2017 when she wrote an influential blog post about her experience as a software engineer at Uber — for which she was named TIME’s Person of the Year as one of the “Silence Breakers” — has established herself as a prominent journalist and author over the past few years. In 2018, Rigetti was hired as the technology opinion editor of the New York Times, where she also conceived of and edited the speculative short fiction series called Op-Eds from the Future. Rigetti is the author of three books: a software coding textbook; Whistleblower, her powerful memoir about facing down one of the most valuable startups in Silicon Valley history; and Cover Story, a ​​captivating novel about an ambitious young woman who gets trapped in a charismatic con artist’s scam.

Rigetti’s years of experience working as an engineer in Silicon Valley, a journalist, and writer of both nonfiction and fiction help to underscore why she is the perfect hire for this job. Even more, Susan attended ASU and has a great connection to the institution.

“After being a loyal Future Tense reader for many years, it feels pretty surreal and incredibly special to join such an amazing team,” said Susan Fowler Rigetti. “I’ll work hard to keep bringing you the Future Tense conversations and commentary that you know and love, and together we’ll explore what the future might bring. We’ll look at where technology and science are taking us and what that means for the world of tomorrow, and we’ll imagine what the future could look like and how we can use that to better understand our world today. I’m a big believer in the power of the future to help us understand the present: It can pull us out of the context of our present world and allow us to better see who we are, where we are, and where we’re going; it can help us decide where we want to go and figure out who we want to be.”

Future Tense, which launched in 2011, is the citizen’s guide to the future, publishing work that looks at the intersection of technology, science, policy, and society. Future Tense explores how emerging technologies will change the way we live from robotics and augmented reality to information and communication technologies to space exploration and more. Future Tense seeks to understand the latest technological and scientific breakthroughs, and what they mean for our environment, and how we relate to one another. Future Tense also examines whether technology and its development can be governed democratically and ethically.

Future Tense asks these questions in commentary published on Slate.com, on episodes of the Future Tense Fiction podcast, which launched in 2023, and through public events featuring conversations with leading scientists, technologists, policymakers, and journalists.

“Given our mission of exploring the impact of technology on society, it’s hard to imagine a more qualified Future Tense editor than Susan – or one who’s more passionate about the challenge,” said Andres Martinez, Future Tense Editorial Director. “Susan’s past work and experiences are also aligned with ASU’s broader efforts to democratize access to knowledge through storytelling, and we’re excited to welcome her back to the ASU community.”

While Future Tense primarily publishes reporting and commentary about emerging technologies, it also releases short works of speculative fiction. Each story is paired with a response essay in which an expert—a scientist, a lawyer, a technologist, an activist—explores the story’s real-world themes, bridging the gap between the imagination and the concrete. This type of work helps readers think about the many possible futures we face, and what we do and do not want our tomorrows to look like. This year, we extended Future Tense Fiction to audio with the appropriately named Future Tense Fiction podcast.