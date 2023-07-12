Decoder Ring Is Back For a Summer Season

Decoder Ring, Slate’s hit podcast about cracking cultural mysteries and diving down rabbit holes, is back with a new season full of questions that aim to uncover the deeper meaning behind the people, places, and ideas that permeate our cultural consciousness.

As The New York Times put it, “The show delivers thoughtful, thoroughly researched investigations into mysteries that you may have idly wondered about before.” In each episode, host Willa Paskin takes a question, object, or habit; examines its history; and tries to figure out what it means and why it matters.

For this summer season, those investigations will take listeners across the globe, back in time, and into one very particular dark corner of the culture—the mosh pit. Dive in as a group of seasoned concertgoers, hardcore punks and one heavy metal physicist help explain what’s going on inside that aggressive flurry of flying elbows. And tune in for a brief history of super sexy, on-the-mouth kissing. It’s so omnipresent and engrained in our culture, habits and desires it seems like something humans have always done. But it’s not.

In the first episode of the season, out on Wednesday, Paskin sniffs around Italy’s best-loved cheese to test an incredible claim: Is the most authentic parmesan being made not in Parma—but in Wisconsin?

The award-winning Decoder Ring was named Best Pop Culture Podcast of 2023 by the iHeartPodcast Awards, and won the 2023 Webby for Best Arts and Culture podcast.

You can listen to that episode and the rest of Decoder Ring’s summer season on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop every week on Wednesday.

Be sure to follow Decoder Ring so you never miss an episode. And join Slate Plus to get ad-free listening.