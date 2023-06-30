An Exclusive Benefit for Slate Plus Members

Please join us on Friday, July 7 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern for Opinionpalooza Live!, our latest edition of Slate’s virtual newsroom, featuring the smartest voices out there covering the Supreme Court.

Join Slate executive editor Susan Matthews for a conversation with Amicus host and Slate legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick and Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern. We’ll revisit our ambitious Disorder in the Court package and talk about what worked and what didn’t in terms of our coverage this term. We’ll talk about the ethics scandals, the justices, and the cases. We’ll even try to answer some of your questions. It’s gonna be great!

We’ll also have a special appearance by Slow Burn Season 8 host Joel Anderson, whose recent season of Slate’s award-winning podcast follows Justice Clarence Thomas’ surprising path from youthful radical to conservative icon. We’ll dig into this Slow Burn season and take a close look at Justice Thomas’ position on affirmative action, which the court struck down this week.

Who’s coming?

﻿Susan Matthews is Slate’s executive editor and the host of Slow Burn Season 7 on the history of Roe v. Wade. During her tenure at Slate, Susan has edited and written for the jurisprudence, politics, and science sections, often with a specific focus on gender. Before joining Slate, she launched and edited Audubon.org, so she also has some pretty strong opinions about birds (and deer …).

Dahlia Lithwick is Slate’s legal correspondent and host of Amicus, Slate’s award-winning podcast about the law. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Harper’s, the New Yorker, the Washington Post, the New Republic, and Commentary, among other places. Lithwick earned her B.A. in English at Yale University and her J.D. degree at Stanford University, and has held visiting faculty positions at numerous Universities. Lithwick’s recent book, Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America—with its powerful commentary on the political ramifications of Trump’s presidency and its spotlighting of the women lawyers doing the work since his inauguration— became an instant New York Times Bestseller.

Mark Joseph Stern is a senior writer covering courts and the law for Slate magazine. Based in Washington, D.C., he has covered the U.S. Supreme Court, federal appellate and district courts, and state and local courts since 2013. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Mark holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. in history and art history from Georgetown University. He is a member of the Maryland Bar. His areas of expertise include LGBTQ+ equality, reproductive rights, criminal justice, and Supreme Court jurisprudence. He and his husband have one rescue dog, Lucy, and three adopted birds: Toro, Lorenzo, and Bianca.

Joel Anderson is a staff writer at Slate and the host of three seasons of Slow Burn, Slate’s award-winning narrative podcast, about Tupac and Biggie, the L.A. Riots, and most recently, Justice Clarence Thomas. Previously, he worked as a reporter on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed News.