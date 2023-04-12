Slate’s podcast Decoder Ring is back for a spring season with a brand new collection of cultural mysteries that will send you down the rabbit hole. On each episode, host Willa Paskin takes on a different question, object, or habit; examines its history; and tries to understand what it means and why it matters. This season starts Wednesday with a Cold War caper.

As Sam Sanders told Vulture, “Paskin does this wonderful thing where she’ll spin these yarns about whatever—method acting, this, that—and then she gets to the end and you realize she’s giving you the thesis of her dissertation. She’ll nail this thing that makes you reconsider the world.”

New episodes of Decoder Ring drop every week on Wednesday. This season includes investigations into one of the most quietly powerful forces in American life today—the parking spot—and how the Tooth Fairy has persisted for so long with relatively little commercialization.

The first mystery is a two-parter, exploring the fascinating story behind a bizarre anecdote from Columbo star Peter Falk. He once told David Letterman that in the middle of the Cold War, he was asked by the Romanian ambassador and the U.S. State Department to record a special message for Romanian state television. Apparently, the Romanian people were convinced that the communist government was refusing to air additional Columbo episodes, and Falk said he was enlisted to quell a potential uprising. The story is a Cold War tale about the power of diplomacy and American soft power behind the Iron Curtain. Part one is out now.

The award-winning Decoder Ring was recently named Best Pop Culture Podcast of 2023 by the iHeartPodcast Awards, and is currently nominated for a Webby for Best Arts and Culture podcast.

You can listen to today’s episode and the rest of the season of Decoder Ring on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Be sure to follow Decoder Ring so you never miss an episode.