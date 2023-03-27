Slate and YouTube Partner to Bring Podcasts to Platform

Slate has partnered with YouTube to bring our popular and critically acclaimed podcasts to the streaming platform. The move connects YouTube’s audience of more than 2 billion monthly users to Slate’s network of shows, which amassed 190 million downloads in 2023. Now, users can access and listen to Slate podcasts, including fan favorites like Slow Burn, Political Gabfest, What Next, Amicus, and many more on our YouTube channel, bringing new viewers and listeners to Slate shows.

“Discoverability has become one of the biggest challenges across the podcast industry, and we see this as a real opportunity to build scale and reach a new, untapped audience on YouTube, which has become the world’s most-used podcast platform.” said Charlie Kammerer, Slate’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited to make our diverse collection of podcasts available to YouTube’s global audience, and to experiment with new formats and content ideas on the platform.”

“As one of the largest search engines in the world, YouTube’s search capabilities and recommendation algorithms help podcasters reach more people interested in their content,” said YouTube Strategic Partner Manager Stephanie Chan. “We’re thrilled that Slate’s podcasts are now on YouTube, especially as we’re beginning to roll out both audio and video-first podcasts to YouTube Music for users in the US with more regions to come.”

Slate’s YouTube channel includes new episodes of our always-on shows in addition to seasonal, narrative podcasts, creating an archive of hundreds of episodes for YouTube users to explore. Episodes are uploaded daily or weekly, depending on the frequency of the show.

“We’re already looking forward to the future possibilities and opportunities ahead,” said Andrew Harding, Vice President of Marketing. “We’re exploring short-form video, thinking about how to evolve the video podcast format in a uniquely Slate way, and using automation to bring our podcasts to the platform.”