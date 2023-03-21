Introducing Hear Me Out, Slate’s New Discussion and Debate Show

Slate is taking the spirit of healthy debate to a new podcast debuting Tuesday.

Hear Me Out, a show that’s far from your typical talking points-fueled shouting match, launches today and will deliver sharp perspectives and thoughtful discussions on some of the biggest issues of our time.

In an era when many people have forgotten how to talk to each other, Celeste Headlee, a veteran journalist and the author of We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter, has devoted years to reinvigorating the art of civil conversation and debate in American life. It’s a mission she’s now bringing to listeners on Hear Me Out.

“The constant arguing on cable news gives me a headache. And for years I’ve been wondering: Why isn’t there a show that invites smart, reasonable people to explain their controversial opinions and keeps you engaged because it’s so informative, not because it’s trying to stir up outrage? So, we decided to make it,” said Headlee. “Hear Me Out is unlike anything out there because it’s a show where listening to people with conflicting viewpoints is actually enjoyable. The world needs a space where reasonable people can refute without roughhousing, and contest without combat.”

Each week on Hear Me Out, Headlee will invite a thoughtful guest to discuss their unique and sometimes controversial perspective on a current issue, and engage in a tough, good-faith dialogue about the merits and drawbacks of their argument. The objective is to challenge conventional wisdom, and serve the intellectually curious new ideas and perspectives without partisan cliches.

The conversations and guests on Hear Me Out will be wide-ranging and will touch on everything from politics and policy to society and culture. Upcoming episodes will cover topics like secession, vapid pop culture, the cost of giving birth, police abolition, and evil itself. Upcoming guests include writer and professor F.H. Buckley, culture critic Kristen Meinzer, journalist Elizabeth Bruenig, political scientist Geo Maher, and former White House speechwriter for George H.W. Bush, Mary Kate Cary.

The first episode is, appropriately, about the very function of argument. Headlee is debating writer and philosopher Hugh Breakey about whether arguing is worthwhile even if nobody is changing their minds.

New episodes of Hear Me Out will air weekly on Tuesdays. Listen to the first episode and subscribe to Hear Me Out on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.