Event Details

The Academy’s Heroes and Villains

Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST.

The concept of what makes a character, or a person, a hero or villain is completely dependent on individual perception. It’s what can make the Academy Awards infuriating, and emblematic of an organization out of touch with a wider cultural current. After three years of what feels like unending conversation and chaos around the Oscars, our team decided to bring the forum directly to our Plus members.

MC’d by Slate senior writer Dan Kois and editor-in-chief Hillary Frey, our panel of in-house Academy experts—movie critic Dana Stevens and writers Sam Adams and Nadira Goffe—is getting together this week to rank the nominees they see as the heroes and villains of this year’s Oscars. Panel participants and Plus members alike will have the chance to stunt their chops at Hollywood trivia, vote on their personal heroes and villains, and generally indulge in the art of hanging out.

How to Join Our Zoom Call

Plus members will receive an email from us around 4 p.m. EST with a link to join the call directly, and this page will be updated to include a link as well. Early joiners will find themselves in a waiting room at the start of the call, and will join automatically when the event begins at 5 p.m. Capacity may be limited after 5 p.m.

Not receiving messages about your Plus membership? Check your newsletter preferences and make sure you’re opted in to receive the Slate Plus Digest.

Not a Slate Plus Member?

There’s no time like the present: Sign up to get access to this event—and read all of Slate’s culture coverage, this week and every week. This week only, your first three months are only $5.

Who Accepted the Calendar Invite?

Dan Kois is a writer, editor, podcaster, and critic for Slate. He recently published his fourth book (and first novel), Vintage Contemporaries, and is one half of the duo behind the New Black Film Canon. Kois is objectively excellent at hosting trivia, and recently ruled Twitter discourse for a full week as a result of his correct take on Tár.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic, founder of Movie Club, and co-host of the Culture Gabfest podcast. Her book, Camera Man, about Buster Keaton, was named a Best Book of 2022 by the New Yorker, Publishers Weekly, and NPR.

Sam Adams is a senior writer and film critic for Slate. He was previously the editor of Criticwire, IndieWire’s film and TV criticism blog, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Nadira Goffe is a writer and the newest member of Slate’s culture team. When she’s not making podcasts, lying to herself about the serving size of doughnuts, or rewatching something for the 15th time, she’s writing in her closet-sized Brooklyn apartment.

Need any assistance?

