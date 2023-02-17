Slate’s Dear Prudence Advice Podcast Is Back

Dear Prudence, Slate’s ultra-popular advice column, is back in your earbuds, helping listeners with questions about relationships, sex, work, family, and life.

Premiering Friday, the show is hosted by Slate’s resident Prudie, Jenée Desmond-Harris, who is answering questions and offering insights into listeners’ problems, along with the help of a rotating guest. In the first episode, Jenée and Slate writer Nadira Goffe tackle questions about a friend whose new, lovey-dovey relationship is bugging the heck out of the letter writer; a partner who is potentially being subjected to conversion therapy; and what to do in a harmful family situation when you don’t have the tools to be independent.

Dear Prudence has been offering Slate readers advice since 1997 and Desmond-Harris is the fifth Prudie to take on the role. Since its launch, Dear Prudence has garnered billions of page views as Slate has grown to become the go-to publication for advice columns. In addition to Dear Prudence, Slate publishes the parenting advice column Care and Feeding, the sex and relationship advice column How To Do It, and the personal finance column Pay Dirt.

Dear Prudence was previously adapted into podcast form in 2016 with then-Prudie, Daniel M. Lavery. Lavery now hosts Slate’s Big Mood, Little Mood podcast. A book based on the column titled Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons from Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column will be released on April 4, 2023. The collection features some of the most eye-opening, illuminating, and provocative installments from Lavery’s tenure as Prudence.

Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays and will feature a wide variety of guests, including writers, experts, and even celebrities. Each week, Slate Plus listeners will have access to bonus segments with even more questions for Prudie, who will get help from special guests. This week it’s her husband, writer and co-host of Slate’s Hang Up and Listen podcast, Joel Anderson.

Listen to the first episode and subscribe to Dear Prudence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.