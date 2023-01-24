Help! It’s practically the end of January, and we are just getting around to getting started. We thought we could all start together, so as part of Slate’s inaugural Advice Week, we’re asking our Plus members to mark their calendars and join us Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. for a Zoom call with our in-house council of advice columnists.

Moderated by editor-in-chief Hillary Frey, four of Slate’s advice columnists, Jenée Desmond-Harris, Rich Juzwiak, Elizabeth Spiers, and Jamilah Lemieux, will come together to discuss their most befuddling entries and the responsibility that comes with giving good advice, and even answer questions from the audience. Representing all corners of Slate’s advice verticals, our columnist panelists (columnelists?) will offer advice ranging from the financial to the familial, flirty, and everything else. You can get a head start by submitting your question before the event through our submission form.

Who Accepted the Calendar Invite

Jenée Desmond-Harris, Dear Prudence

Jenée Desmond-Harris has been Slate’s Dear Prudence since June 2021. A former opinion editor, and before that, a lawyer, she has no real qualifications to give advice except that she’s generally happy and often gets along with others. And she spent many years reading Reddit AITA threads. Her favorite questions are about friendships and she finds all letters about dogs extremely stressful.

Rich Juzwiak, How to Do It

Rich Juzwiak is a writer who lives in New York. His work has been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Time, and Jezebel. He started writing about sex for Gawker about 10 years ago, but has been having it for way longer than that.

Elizabeth Spiers, Pay Dirt

Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.

Jamilah Lemieux, Care and Feeding

Jamilah Lemieux is a Slate Parenting advice columnist and co-host of Mom and Dad are Fighting. Lemieux is a writer, cultural critic, and communications strategist based in L.A.

How to Join our Zoom Call

This post will be updated with a direct link and instructions on how to join on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 26.

Plus members will receive two reminder emails from us on the day of the event: one in the morning, and one closer to showtime with the Zoom link to join the call directly. The email will arrive at 4 p.m. EST.

If you find yourself in the waiting room, never fear! After a few moments, the event will begin and you will automatically join the call. Depending on availability, admission may be limited after 5 p.m. EST.

