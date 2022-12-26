Christmas 2022, in This Week’s Open Thread

On this day in 2022, I gave myself a week off from looking up a TDOH. Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it, happy various other holidays to everyone who celebrerates those, and if you don’t celebrate literally anything in the ballpark of late December I hope you have a generally happy but entirely non-special day as well.

