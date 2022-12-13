A Peek Into Dear Prudence: The Book

We’re excited to reveal the cover for Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons from Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column, the first book based on the beloved Slate advice column. This collection features some of the most eye-opening, illuminating, and provocative installments from Daniel M. Lavery’s tenure as the titular Prudence.

Millions of readers visit Slate each week for the irresistible “Dear Prudence,” an advice column that delivers a healthy dose of reality with good humor alongside indispensable suggestions and life lessons. In this new book, the hilarious and insightful Lavery reflects on his era as Prudie. Lavery served as Dear Prudence’s fourth columnist from 2016 to 2021, before handing off the reigns to Jenée Desmond-Harris, the column’s current Prudie.

Featuring new commentary and exclusive stories, the book covers some of the most challenging inquiries, from guilt and blame (“Am I in the Wrong Here?”) to downright confusion (“Maybe This Is All a Misunderstanding”), from recently discovered wrenches-in-the-machine (“The Other Shoe Just Dropped”) to the travails of parenthood (“My Kids Are Growing up. Can Someone Please Stop This?”). Lavery’s new book gives us everything we love about the long-running column—from thoughtful correctives to tough love. This go-to guide is for anyone who’s just trying to figure it all out and includes some of the major themes of Lavery’s Dear Prudie tenure, such as family estrangement, transitioning, and avoiding hurting others’ feelings.

The book is set to hit stores in April 2023. You can pre-order the book on Amazon, Bookshop, or HarperCollins.

We caught up with Lavery, who continues to host a podcast for Slate called Big Mood, Little Mood, ahead of the book’s release.

Danny! You were Slate’s Prudie for five years. That’s a long time. How did your approach to giving advice evolve over time?

I think I was able to develop a lighter touch, at least with some subjects, since I took my own role in any given letter writer’s decision-making process a bit less seriously as time went on. But there’s also an inevitable (for me, at least) tendency toward rigidity and over-assuredness that comes from being asked your opinion on a regular basis over a six-year period, so that lightness wasn’t entirely evenly distributed. I did look for ways to make things easier, I think—if I didn’t believe I could persuade a letter-writer from abandoning a particular course of action, for example, I’d suggest something that might at least mediate potential complications in the future, rather than spend a lot of time explaining why they ought to change their mind. And I came to take a slightly different tack on interfamilial conflict and estrangement as a result of my own estrangement during that time since I knew firsthand what it felt like (although everyone’s family is of course different). I don’t think I ever advised anyone to cut ties with their relatives whimsically or without cause, but it no longer seemed as daunting, or as necessary to avoid if possible, as it once had.

This new book promises a look at some of the most eye-opening questions during your tenure, as well as new commentary and exclusive stories. What should Prudie fans be looking forward to?

The eternal pleasure of gawking, as with any advice-column anthology, of course, and an economical alternative to printing out all of my columns, which would almost certainly wipe out your printer’s ink cartridges.

Was there any letter or response you revisited in the course of making this book that made you think, “Huh, I’d think about that differently now”? Or otherwise, surprised you? Did you find yourself considering any in a new light?

A few, yes, and most of them made it into the book, along with updated/revised answers alongside my original advice. Some of them because I’d gotten feedback from readers that led me to reconsider my initial position, others because I thought I’d been too hasty to judge or overlooked something significant in favor of a simple, open-and-shut ruling. And occasionally, I’d hear back from a letter writer (although never as often as I’d like!) with further details that shed further light on their problems. There’s something very pleasant about being able to change an answer—I enjoyed that sense of flexibility.

What do you miss most about your Prudie days? Cat raves? Absurd weddings?

I do miss some of the more oddball questions! But I think mainly I miss the excuse to get a glimpse into dozens of strangers’ lives on a weekly basis—it was such a wonderful outlet for my general curiosity into how other people live. It made my own life feel delightfully more crowded with experience than one person could possibly hope to have on their own.