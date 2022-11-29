We have some exciting news: Slate’s Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade is the first recipient of the Apple Podcasts Show of the Year Award, honoring its team for outstanding quality, innovation, and impact.

Hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews and published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season of Slow Burn explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, offering listeners an in-depth perspective on this universal and timely human rights issue.

“I started thinking about how we could cover this story in a way that might expand what people understood about this subject,” said Matthews. “I thought the right thing to do was go back in time to the early 70s, when the decision was still up in the air and your party affiliation didn’t correlate with what you thought about abortion. It felt like there would be a lot of room there to actually re-engage with the subject, and I think we delivered a season that has a lot of surprising moments. I am so honored that Apple Podcasts saw something special in this season, and I hope listeners come with an open and curious mind.”

Beginning today, listeners can explore six Slow Burn Extras—brand-new episodes available for free exclusively on Apple Podcasts— including never-before-heard personal stories, extended follow-up interviews with characters from the series, a roundtable about the evolution of the Supreme Court featuring Slate legal expert Dahlia Lithwick, and a conversation about the making of the show with the team behind this award-winning season.

Listeners can also catch up on the full season of Slow Burn Roe v. Wade on Apple Podcasts. The first episode, “Get Married or Go Home,” shares the story of then-22-year-old Shirley Wheeler–pictured in the show’s artwork–who became the first woman to be charged with manslaughter for receiving an abortion, making her the unlikely face of the fight for reproductive rights.

All seven, critically-acclaimed seasons of Slow Burn are also available on Apple Podcasts. Previous seasons have covered the Watergate scandal, the saga of Bill Clinton’s impeachment, the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., the rise of white supremacist David Duke, the road to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and the Los Angeles riots of 1992.

Slate Plus members get exclusive episodes each season. If you’re not already a member, join today and save 50 percent on your first three months.