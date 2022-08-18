One Year Returns for a New Season

Each episode of One Year explores a story you may have forgotten, or one you’ve never heard of before. Looking through the lens of a single year, host Josh Levin asks: What were the moments that transformed politics, culture, science, religion, and more? And how does the nation’s past shape our present?

As The New York Times put it, “One Year takes [Slow Burn’s] forensic historical lens and zooms both in and out, attempting to capture a year of life in America by focusing on its distinctive icons, manias and controversies,” resulting in episodes that “resonate uncannily with the present.”

The third season of One Year covers 1986, a year when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded, the mystery of Al Capone’s vaults got solved, and a sea lion named Herschel caused chaos in Seattle. The first episode, out today, looks back at No Crime Day—basketball star Isiah Thomas’ audacious plan to transform Detroit. Josh spoke with Thomas about how No Crime Day day came to be, and whether his grand experiment succeeded or failed.

