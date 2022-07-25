On this day in 1965, the folk music legend Bob Dylan performed at the Newport Folk Festival backed by a band playing electric instruments. Dylan was booed by some in the crowd, and his decision to “go electric” was considered a betrayal by hardcore acoustic folk fans.

You may use this page to discuss the ridiculous culture wars of the past, contrast them with the ridiculous culture wars of today, or pursue your own areas of freewheeling, off-topic discourse. Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive. Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support.