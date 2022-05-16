On this day in 1919, 30,000 workers constituting nearly all the workers in Winnipeg, began a general strike for better pay and working conditions.The strike lasted six weeks and ended in bloodshed and jail time for the organizers, but it also galvinized the labor movement in Winnipeg and beyond and some of the formerly jailed strike organizers went on to be political leaders, including John Queen who became the city’s mayor.

You may use this page to discuss the history of the labor movement in Canada and beyond, or pursue areas of freewheeling, off-topic discourse. Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive. Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

