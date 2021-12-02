Slate Plus Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify

It just got even easier for Slate Plus members to access their exclusive podcast benefits—starting today, all Slate Plus podcasts are available on Spotify. Thanks to our integration with Supporting Cast, in two taps you can connect your Slate and Spotify accounts and start listening to bonus episodes of Slow Burn, extra segments of the Political Gabfest, ad-free versions of ICYMI, and much more.

To get started, Slate Plus members can choose a podcast on their account page, select the Spotify app icon, and agree to connect your account with Spotify. (If you’re not yet a member, join Slate Plus here.) The gif below shows what this looks like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spotify support has long been one of the most requested features from members and non-members alike. Before today, Spotify listeners had to use a browser, or a different app, like Apple Podcasts or Overcast, to get exclusive Slate Plus audio content. With today’s rollout, Slate becomes one of the first and largest publishers to distribute paywalled audio through Spotify’s Open Access.

“The challenge with premium podcasts has always been offering listeners an easy way to use their preferred podcast app,” says Slate CEO Dan Check. “A large and growing share of our listener base uses Spotify, and Supporting Cast’s integration with Open Access lets us deliver exclusive content seamlessly to a greater share of our audience.”

Try it out! We’d love to hear what you think. Leave a comment or send us a note at plus@slate.com.