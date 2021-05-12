Once upon a time, we all learned that audiobooks were meant to be sold a certain way: as a monthly subscription, in a stand-alone app, from the only store in town. But it turns out we’ve been doing audiobooks all wrong.

Today, Slate is launching an audiobook store that shows there’s another way—click here to start shopping now.

The store is powered by Slate’s Supporting Cast technology, and here are three reasons you’ll love it.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts

When you buy audiobooks from Slate, there’s no need to download a stand-alone app. You’ll listen in your preferred podcast app, the same place you spend hours listening to the Political Gabfest, Slow Burn, and Mom and Dad Are Fighting.

We can send your book to any podcast app that lives in the open, RSS-based podcast ecosystem, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, Castbox, BeyondPod, Downcast, Player FM, Breaker, and RadioPublic.

Using your podcast app will also save you money. Because Slate didn’t have to build and maintain a fancy new audiobook app, there are savings to pass on to you.

Low prices and no subscription billing

And while other retailers want to sell you a subscription audiobook service, our goal is to offer you the single book you’re looking for, at the lowest price possible. There’s no ongoing commitment.

Look around—you’ll see just how competitive our prices are. And to save even more money, watch for our deal of the week specials. This week, you can save 30 percent off Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel, Klara and the Sun.

Every purchase helps support Slate’s independent, distinctive journalism

Slate’s coverage is crucial, yet it’s harder than ever to build quality journalism into a durable business. Here is an opportunity to make your dollar count without spending more.

You also, of course, count on Slate’s writers and podcasters to recommend new and classic books you’ll love. You’ll find those books in Slate’s audio bookstore, plus many other titles our staffers admire. (We even wrote some of them!)

So really—why buy audiobooks anywhere else? You can browse our shelves here. The store’s navigation is a work in progress, and we’ll be adding new books all the time—so please check back often.