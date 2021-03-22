Introducing ICYMI, Slate’s New Podcast About Internet Culture

25 years after Slate debuted as one of the first magazines to live exclusively on the internet, today it announces the launch of ICYMI, a new podcast about the place where, for better or worse, we all live now. Premiering Wednesday, March 24th, the podcast is hosted by Slate writers Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher. Twice a week, the show will follow them as they make sense of the latest online nonsense.

From the Twitter feuds that drive topics to the top of the news cycle, to the TikTok challenges that push songs to the top of the Billboard charts, it’s the internet that dictates what everyone is talking about. Every Wednesday and Saturday, Rachelle and Madison will guide listeners through the latest social media stories and analyze how they connect to our larger cultural conversations. Internet addicts since they were in the cradle, Rachelle and Madison are Very Online so you don’t have to be.

“ICYMI won’t be explaining what a GIF or subreddit is or reading off a list of Twitter trending topics,” said host Rachelle Hampton. “We’ll avoid saying the words c*ncel c*lture and d*scourse as much as possible—or at least unironically. We’ll introduce you to the main characters of the internet past and present, as well as the unsung but still influential bit players that drive the strange, wonderful, and terrifying online currents we all swim in.”

“I’m so excited to be joining Slate. As someone who once spent an embarrassing number of hours cooking up actual edible Tide Pods in an office kitchen, this show is at the center of a Venn diagram of all my favorite things: weird internet trends, digital obsessions, and, of course, social media messes,” said host Madison Malone Kircher. “ICYMI is going to get into it all.”

Upcoming episodes will include an all-access tour of Clubhouse that will probably get us banned, a peacekeeping mission into the ongoing battle between Millennials and Gen Z, an exclusive interview with a veteran of the Tumblr Wars, and more. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to ICYMI on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.