Today, we’re announcing the launch of a new podcast: A Word … with Jason Johnson, hosted by MSNBC contributor, author, and professor Jason Johnson. The show, which premieres Friday, will feature tough, smart, and surprising conversations about race in American politics and society, and shine light on the facts, history, and reality of the critical issues that are affecting communities of color.

Johnson, a veteran political commentator, will bring his incisive wit to thoughtful discussions with politicians, activists, leaders, journalists, and other change-makers who will tell the truth about America’s challenges around race, and ideas on the way forward. In addition to featuring prominent guests across industries, A Word will provide another outlet to feature Slate’s impactful coverage at the intersection of race, politics, culture, and entertainment.

“At Slate, we know race and identity impact almost every headline in this incredibly crowded and complex news environment,” said Alicia Montgomery, executive producer of Slate podcasts. “By adding A Word to our podcast network, Slate is putting a flag in the ground as a real destination for reporting and analysis centered around race and racism in America.”

A Word premieres this Friday. Our first guest is author and national security analyst Malcolm Nance, who will join to discuss how some U.S. military members, veterans, and police have become entangled with white nationalism.

Listen to the trailer and subscribe to A Word on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.