Slate’s 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Report

In a staff meeting this summer, I talked about the ways company leadership could better support employees and the concrete steps we’d be taking to make Slate a more diverse and inclusive company that we’re all proud to work at.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are critical in any year. What we’ve experienced in 2020—a pandemic that upended our personal and professional lives and a massive protest movement against police violence as part of a larger grappling with racism—has deepened our commitment to those values. It’s also underscored the importance of companies to stand strong on values of diversity and inclusion.

Growing the diversity of our teams and elevating voices from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives in our work remains a top priority. It helps us build trust with our readers, listeners, and business partners who come to us for fair and accurate reporting on the people, institutions, and culture we cover. It allows us to attract and retain the best talent. And it bolsters a dynamic and collaborative work environment where better decisions are made and employees feel comfortable, respected, and motivated.

We believe that in order to make lasting change at Slate, we need to continue implementing more inclusive practices throughout our company, including hiring and retaining a diverse workforce, which extends to our freelance network; focusing on our employees’ career development, including through a recently implemented mentorship program; fostering a company culture where employees can find community and support through employee resource groups; diversifying our senior leadership team; and conducting diversity and inclusion training for managers, to make us more effective agents of change. We are also sharing an annual report on Slate’s race and gender makeup as a way to be transparent with, and accountable to, our employees, audience, and partners.

Here are the results of Slate’s self-reported demographic survey:

Race and Ethnicity at Slate

Thirty-two percent of employees identify with a race or ethnicity other than white alone. Employees who identify as one of these less-represented groups make up:

• 33% of employees hired in the past year

• 29% of managers

• 33% of our editorial team

• 40% of our business team

• 15% of our tech team

Sexuality and Gender

Fifty-two percent of Slate employees identify as women, 45.5 percent of employees identify as men, and 2.3 percent identify as nonbinary. At Slate, women make up:

• 50% of managers

• 86% of employees hired in the past year

• 49% of our editorial team

• 64% of our business team

• 37% of our tech team

Twenty-two percent of employees self-identify as LGBTQ+.

