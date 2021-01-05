The Pandemic Is Changing Parent-Child Relationships. Tell Us Your Stories.

Over the past year, COVID has upended—among so many other things—the relationships between parents and children. Some adult children have moved back in with parents and been forced to negotiate boundaries under one roof. Some children and parents who live on opposite coasts have found themselves reconsidering their decision to live so far away. Many school-age kids have been quarantined alongside their parents, some navigating remote classes while their parents work from home in the next room. Some watched parents fall ill from the virus and found themselves contemplating the mortality of aging loved ones through a different lens. Some swapped roles, with children begging their parents to follow the rules and be careful.

Slate is looking to talk to parents and children—young parents and older ones, younger kids and adult children—about how the pandemic, and quarantine, has changed their relationships with each other. We’d need both of you to be down to chat, together, and we’d love to speak to a wide range of people, of all ages and in far-flung locations. We’re also happy to omit last names and otherwise discuss ways to anonymize you if you prefer. To participate in this project, just email pandemicparentproject@slate.com with a few words about your family’s experience. We look forward to hearing from you.

