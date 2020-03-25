Slate Is Starting a Metered Paywall

Natalie Matthews-Ramo

Starting today, Slate is trying something new.

We will be asking our most loyal readers—those of you who visit the site the most—to help keep making our work possible by joining our membership program, Slate Plus.

Slate Plus is not new. It launched six years ago, and it has become a very important part of how we sustain our business—and how we think about our relationship to readers and listeners. (If you are reading this as a member, thank you! Nothing is changing for you or your membership.)

Becoming a Slate Plus member is the absolute best way to back the journalism we do. And the benefits are clear: not only all the articles you want to read (with a cleaner reading experience) but also ad-free podcasts and bonus show content.

Becoming a member is also the best way to help us shape that journalism. We get to learn more about what you’d like to see more (and less) of, and you get to know us better, too: through special events and reader-feedback sessions and the like. A publication that relies more fully on its subscribers is a publication that serves them better. And Slate has always wanted to be the sort of place that’s in a kind of perpetual conversation with its audience.

Up till now, Slate has provided almost all of its written work for free. But going forward, we think the way we will truly thrive is by continuing to diversify our revenue—by asking readers like you to support us more directly. In the coming months, some of our most engaged visitors will be prompted to join Slate Plus in order to keep reading articles on the site.

Subscribing will cost $35 for your first year as a Slate Plus member. There’s also a two-week free trial if you want to think about it a little while longer.

We are far from the first digital publication to be launching a metered paywall for our site. And we are always exploring new ways to support our journalism and journalists, particularly in what has become a tough climate for digital media. For a while now we’ve been looking at an enhanced subscription model. But we are announcing this change in a world that looks a lot different from the one in which such plans were first discussed. And I want to be perfectly clear: All Slate content about the coronavirus outbreak will remain free for everyone, no matter how many articles on the subject you end up reading.

Thank you again for being a loyal Slate reader and listener. Making Slate for you is what’s exciting about making Slate in the first place.

And please consider joining Slate Plus if you haven’t, so that we can continue bringing Slate to you tomorrow.