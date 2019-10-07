An unmanned Soviet probe took the first images of the dark side of Earth’s moon on this day in 1959. Luna 3’s images were primitive, but allowed for a rough map of the far side to be developed and large features to be named including Mare Moscovrae (Sea of Moscow) and Mare Desiderii (Sea of Dreams). You can use this page to discuss lunar exploration, Latin naming conventions, or to pursue other avenues of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

