Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 3

Due to a production error, a June 6 Brow Beat misstated that Emma Boettcher had earned $4,600 in Jeopardy! on the Vowelless Bible Books category. Some of that total was earned in other categories.

In a June 3 Brow Beat, Jeremy Samuel Faust misstated the significance of James Holzhauer’s Daily Doubles wager. The $9,812 amount he bets is meant to represent his wedding date, not his wedding anniversary.

In a May 31 Future Tense, Aaron Mak misidentified the state in which the protagonist of the thriller novel One Second After lives. It is North Carolina, not South Carolina.

