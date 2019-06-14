Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 10

In a June 13 Brow Beat, Rhodes Murphy misidentified screenwriter Kirsten Smith as Kristen Smith.

Due to a production error, the June 13 Gist show page misidentified David Epstein’s book Range as Change.

In a June 13 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled Marshall Islands.

In a June 13 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Sen. Lindsey Graham’s first name.

In a June 12 Future Tense, Chip Brownlee misidentified the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as the Energy Regulatory Commission.

In a June 12 Life, June Thomas misstated that Alexis Clements traveled to Toronto for her film All We’ve Got.

In a June 12 Politics, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that seven migrant children had died in government custody this year. Seven migrant children died in government custody in the past year.

In a June 12 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misspelled Kathie Klages’ first and last names.

In a June 11 Brow Beat, Rhodes Murphy misspelled Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s first name.

Due to a photo provider error, the caption of a June 10 Jurisprudence misidentified the book pictured in the photo. It is Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, not Tiger Mothers.

In a June 10 Slatest, Jonathan Fischer misspelled Stevie Wonder’s first name and misidentified Michael Bennet as Bill Bennet.

In a June 10 Sports, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled NBA player Kevon Looney’s first name.

Due to a production error, a May 7 What Next show page published with incorrect audio links.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.