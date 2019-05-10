Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 6

In a May 9 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that the STEM school shooting in Denver happened on a Sunday. It happened on a Tuesday.

In a May 8 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated the day of Sen. Richard Burr’s Washington Post interview. It was on Tuesday, not Thursday.

In a May 7 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled the Game of Thrones character name Bronn.

In a May 7 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that no congressional investigations related to Iraq were led by Democrats.

In a May 6 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Howard Schultz’s last name.

In a May 6 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misspelled Paul Rosenzweig’s first name.

A May 6 Slatest incorrectly showed an Alaska Airlines 737 jet that was not one of the new Max aircraft. The photo has been replaced with one showing Max 737 jets.

