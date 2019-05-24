Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of May 20

In a May 23 Science, Emanuele Lugli misidentified Russia as the Soviet Union.

In a May 23 Life, Ronald Krotoszynski misstated that Alabama Public Television censored an episode of Arthur in 2005. It censored an episode of the Arthur spinoff Postcards From Buster.

In a May 22 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated that the pasta sauce factory owned by Jon Bon Jovi’s family was “made-up.” It is real. He also misidentified the Industrial Workers of the World as the International Workers of the World.

In a May 22 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that a 2018 Democratic House candidate defeated a Republican incumbent in Arizona. The seat had been vacated by Republican Martha McSally because she was running for Senate.

In a May 20 Brow Beat, Natalia Winkelman misspelled Game of Thrones character Samwell Tarly’s last name.

In a May 19 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled actor Iain Glen’s first name.

In a May 19 Brow Beat, Rachelle Hampton misspelled Meereenese.

