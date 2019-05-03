Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 29

In a May 1 Jurisprudence, Ryan Goodman misidentified Rep. Charlie Crist as a Republican. He is now a Democrat.

In a May 1 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that senators would question William Barr at the House Judiciary Committee hearing. Representatives do the questioning during House hearings.

In a May 1 Wide Angle, Shirine Saad misstated that Studio Museum director Thelma Golden has been nominated to oversee MoMA’s collection overhaul and transition. While the Studio Museum and MoMA are partnering on exhibitions during the transition, both museums say Golden has not been nominated to lead that transition. Saad also misstated that Eugenie Tsai oversaw recent hit shows at the Brooklyn Museum; Tsai is a senior curator at the museum but did not oversee those exhibitions.

In an April 29 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that Sam Nunn left the Senate six years before Richard Lugar did. It was 16 years before. He also misstated that the Lugar Center is sponsored by the University of Indiana. It is affiliated with Indiana University and the University of Indianapolis.

