Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 8

In an April 11 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Sen. Kamala Harris’ first name.

In an April 11 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that British authorities are likely to extradite Edward Snowden to the United States. It is Julian Assange who is likely to be extradited.

Due to an editing error, an April 10 Angle misstated the mass of the black hole that scientists “photographed.” It is 6.5 billion times that of the sun, not 6.5 million times.

In an April 10 Science, Molly Olmstead misstated the mass of the black hole that scientists “photographed.” It is 6.5 billion times that of the sun, not 6.5 million times.

Due to an editing error, an April 10 Science misstated that the pictured black hole is 6.5 million times the size of the sun. It has 6.5 billion times the mass of the sun. The article also misstated that the black hole was 55 million light-years old. It is 55 million light-years away.

In an April 9 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misspelled Reid Dulberger’s first name.

In an April 9 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled Rep. Tom Malinowski’s last name. Keating also misstated that Egyptian military helicopters fired on a group of tourists in Sinai in 2015. The group was in the western desert.

In an April 9 Wide Angle, Ken Jennings misidentified the state in which Grover Cleveland was sheriff. It was New York, not Pennsylvania.

In an April 8 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s congressional district covered parts of San Francisco. The 15th Congressional District covers portions of the Bay Area.

