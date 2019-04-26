Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 22

In an April 25 Brow Beat, Natalia Winkelman misstated that Mathew Knowles’ show will run on Broadway and London’s West End after premiering in Houston. Knowles may be planning for such shows, but neither has officially been announced.

In an April 24 Family, Rebecca Onion misstated the age the interviewee’s twins were when the family moved to Germany. They were not 6 or 7 months old; they had just turned 1.

In an April 24 Industry, April Glaser misstated that Facebook shared the news of Kevin Bankston’s new position. Bankston announced his new role in a blog post.

In an April 23 Brow Beat, Lili Loofbourow misidentified Daenerys Targaryen’s brother as Viserion. His name is Viserys.

In an April 23 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misspelled the Pokémon Aipom’s name.

Due to an editing error, the April 22 Women in Charge show page contained the incorrect audio.

In an April 17 Outward, Hannah Harris Green misgendered a person at a leather party.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.