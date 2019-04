In an April 17 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misspelled French President Emmanuel Macron’s first name.

In a July 27, 2016, Future Tense, Henry Grabar misidentified Justin O’Beirne as a cartographer. He writes about mapping apps.

