Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of April 1

Due to an editing error, an April 4 Jurisprudence was attributed to the wrong author. The piece was written by Luppe B. Luppen, not Jessica Marsden and Andy Wright.

In an April 3 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled Sandy Hook.

In an April 2 Jurisprudence, Bruce Ackerman misstated the amount of time before the Senate must vote on a trade agreement following a House vote. It is 30 days, not 45.

Due to a production error, an April 2 Metropolis misidentified Mollie Pelon McArdle as Mollie Pelon McArdle Pelon.

In an April 1 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Susan Collins’ last name.

In a March 29 Movies, Jeffrey Bloomer misstated that The Mustang is set “near the U.S. border.” It’s set in Nevada.

Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections associated with each article.