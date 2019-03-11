The short, possibly gay life of 18-year-old Roman Emperor Elagabalus ended on this day, March 11, in the year 222. Unpopular during his four-year reign, Elagabalus was set upon by his own Praetorian Guard, thrown into the Tiber, and succeeded by his 13-year-old cousin Alexanus. You may use this page to discuss the history of Rome, the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, or other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!