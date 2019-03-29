Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of March 25

In a March 28 Jurisprudence, Jeremy Stahl misstated the timing of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a state moratorium on the death penalty. It was earlier this month, not two weeks ago.

In a March 27 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified the United Kingdom as Great Britain. Great Britain refers only to the island that includes England, Scotland, and Wales.

In a March 27 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Stacey Abrams’ first name.

In a March 26 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misstated the amount of the bond Jussie Smollett forfeited to the city of Chicago. It was $10,000, not $100,000.

In a March 26 Future Tense, Stephen Harrison misstated Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight’s role in Wikipedia’s 2018 Gender Equity Report. She co-facilitated it; she did not compile it.

A March 26 Industry misstated that Rebecca Stack-Martinez is a full-time driver for both Uber and Lyft. She currently only drives for Uber.

In a March 26 Life, Rachelle Hampton misspelled Zackary Drucker’s first name.

Due to an editing error, a March 26 Moneybox misstated that yields on 10-year Treasury bonds had fallen below those of “the-month note.” They fell below those of “the three-month bill.”

In a March 26 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misspelled Erich Ludendorff’s last name.

In a March 26 Working show page, June Thomas misstated the age at which Mary Stevenson made her career switch. She was in her mid-60s when she shifted careers, not in her late 50s.

In a March 24 Slatest, Daniel Politi misidentified Keurig Dr. Pepper as Keurig Green Mountain, the company’s former name.

