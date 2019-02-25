On Feb. 25, 1836, a patent was obtained by Samuel Colt for a “revolving gun” with a percussive cap, a design that would make firing multiple times without reloading practical and accessible to the U.S. military, and became a tool of westward expansion. You may use this page to discuss innovations in the manufacture of firearms or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

