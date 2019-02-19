On this day in 1965, Gambia gained independence from the United Kingdom. It is celebrated in the capital city of Banjul with a march of schoolchildren, teachers, and others. You may use this page to discuss the legacy of colonialism in Africa, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!