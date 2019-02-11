A labor dispute once called the “strike heard round the world” reached its conclusion on this day in 1937, when the United Auto Workers and General Motors reached an agreement to reopen several plants in Flint, Michigan. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the history of labor organizing in the auto industry, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

