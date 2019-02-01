Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Jan. 28

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 31 Jurisprudence misidentified Gerald Ford as speaker of the House in 1973. He was House minority leader.

In a Jan. 30 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated that President Donald Trump sent a tweet at 3:40 a.m. The tweet was sent at 6:40 a.m. in Washington.

In a Jan. 29 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is the majority leader. Schumer is the Senate minority leader.

In a Jan. 28 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated the amount of stadium debt the Rams left behind in St. Louis. It was $144 million, not $144.

