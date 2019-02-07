Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Feb. 4

In a Feb. 7 Future Tense, Samm Sacks and Lorand Laskai misstated the number of apps that Chinese internet regulators will be evaluating for potential improper collection of user data. It is 1,000, not 100.

Due to an editing error, a Feb. 7 Metropolis misstated the rate at which new homes are built in the U.S. It is about 1 million new homes per year, not 1 million new homes per month.

In a Feb. 6 Politics, Christina Cauterucci misstate that Nancy Pelosi told the press that the border wall was a “manhood thing” for Trump. Pelosi made that comment to fellow Democrats.

In a Feb. 6 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Mark Herring would be third in line to become governor of Virginia. He is second in line.

A Feb. 5 Studio 360 show page misspelled producer Jeff Lunden’s last name.

In a Feb. 4 Industry, Shannon Palus misspelled Dave Eggers’ last name.

In a Feb. 4 Slatest, Molly Olmstead misstated that Justin Fairfax is second in line to become governor of Virginia. He is first in line.

In a Feb. 1 Slatest, Aaron Mak misattributed a photo of Ralph Northam to a Getty photographer. The photo was taken by Aaron Bernstein at Reuters.

