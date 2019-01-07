Two balloonists, one French and the other American, became the first to cross the English Channel on this day in 1785, just 14 months after the first ever manned balloon flight. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the history of hot air ballooning, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!