On this day in France in 1393, a group of knights dressed as mythical wild men performed a dance during a masquerade ball. But after a torch was unwisely brought into the hall, four of the dancers burned to death. King Charles VI was among the dancers, but he escaped the flames. You may use this page to discuss the excesses of the French aristocracy or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!